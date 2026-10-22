Attack on Dammam’s King Fahd Airport leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

The attack resulted in the death of a resident and injuries to eight others, ranging from minor to critical.

All injured individuals were immediately transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed.

Further updates will be provided, the authority said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the United States had ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid increased Houthi attacks on the kingdom.