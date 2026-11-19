In his remarks, the Head of State noted that the ongoing event provided an opportunity to elevate the current partnership to a brand new level.

The President said that the current geopolitical tensions were affecting the fields of knowledge and technology. Scientific cooperation was increasingly being viewed through the lens of security, while cutting-edge achievements were less frequently regarded as a shared global asset and were increasingly becoming instruments of competition.

Tokayev emphasized that this was happening at a time when knowledge and technology were turning into the key drivers of development.

“Artificial intelligence, new materials, energy technologies and biotechnology are transforming the economy, the labour market and the education system itself,” said he.

He stressed that only those countries capable of generating new knowledge, training highly-qualified personnel and translating scientific ideas into technologies would achieve success.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President reminded that human capital development, advancement of education, science, and innovation were the key areas of the national strategy. He highlighted that for the first time in the country’s history, these priorities had been enshrined in the Constitution as a strategic area of the state’s activity.

“In my Address to the People of Kazakhstan this year, I emphasized the need to accelerate technological modernization, strengthen ties between science and industry, and prepare our citizens for the demands of the new digital economy. Achieving these goals requires not isolated initiatives, but consistent and coordinated efforts by the government, universities and businesses,” he stressed.

Earlier, Tokayev announced Kazakhstan's plans to attract up to 100,000 international students by 2029 during the III Forum of Strategic Partners.