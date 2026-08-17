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    At least seven killed in stampede at temple in India's Bihar state

    16:12, 17 August 2026

    At least seven people were killed and many others injured Monday morning after a stampede broke out at the Ashok Dham Temple in India's eastern state of Bihar, officials said, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    At least seven killed in stampede at temple in India's Bihar state
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The incident occurred in Lakhisarai district, around 125 kilometers southeast of Patna, the state capital. According to senior police official Shivam Kumar, quoted by local media, the stampede reportedly began after an electric wire snapped, triggering panic among a large crowd of devotees.

    A large number of worshippers had gathered at the temple to offer prayers when the incident occurred, officials said.

    Following the stampede, local government officials and police rushed to the scene to coordinate rescue operations and manage the crowd.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the devastating floods in India’s northeastern Assam state had claimed 100 lives. 

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