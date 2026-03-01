At least 9 killed in pro-Iran protest at US consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi

Several others were injured as security forces opened fire to scatter hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters trying to storm the consulate early on Sunday morning.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Al Jazeera at least nine bodies were brought to Karachi’s civil hospital.

Anger is boiling over in Pakistan, as protesters storm and burn the US consulate in Karachi. Pakistan is the home to the world's second largest Shia population in the world. The killing of Khamenei will have repercussions for the US. pic.twitter.com/lg9ch8mxp1 — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) March 1, 2026

Large protests also broke out in other parts of Pakistan.

📹Angry crowds in #Iraq take to the streets following the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei pic.twitter.com/34SkH4FMqh — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) March 1, 2026

Demonstrations over Khamenei’s killing have also broken out elsewhere in the world, including Iraq and Indian-administered Kashmir.

Earlier, it was reported that the Iranian Cabinet had declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.