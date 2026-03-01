EN
    At least 9 killed in pro-Iran protest at US consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi

    23:16, 1 March 2026

    At least nine people have been killed near a United States consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi after protests broke out following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported.

    Photo credit: x.com/ @TheCradleMedia

    Several others were injured as security forces opened fire to scatter hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters trying to storm the consulate early on Sunday morning.

    Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Al Jazeera at least nine bodies were brought to Karachi’s civil hospital.

    Large protests also broke out in other parts of Pakistan.

    Demonstrations over Khamenei’s killing have also broken out elsewhere in the world, including Iraq and Indian-administered Kashmir.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Iranian Cabinet had declared 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of holidays following the death of the Leader of the Revolution.

    World News Iran Middle East Armed conflicts USA Pakistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
