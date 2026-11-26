Six people were killed in Parana state, which borders Argentina and Paraguay. Flooding and flash floods have also affected about 10,000 residents across several municipalities in the state since Monday.

In Sao Paulo state, a 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed after a landslide buried their home in the municipality of Monte Alegre do Sul.

The storms, associated with a passing cold front, have caused flooding, flash floods, power outages and damage to homes and infrastructure over the past two days.

The latest severe weather comes just days after another storm killed five people and injured 265 others in the municipality of Tupancireta, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Southern Brazil remains on alert amid El Nino conditions, which involve unusually warm waters in the equatorial Pacific and can bring above-average rainfall to the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a powerful storm would bring coastal flooding, heavy rain and damaging winds to the U.S. East Coast over Thanksgiving, while a series of Pacific systems would bring further rain, mountain snow and high surf to the West Coast.