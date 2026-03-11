EN
    At least 6 killed, 5 injured in Switzerland bus fire

    14:29, 11 March 2026

    A bus caught fire in western Switzerland on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring five others, WAM reported.

    At least six people killed, five injured in Switzerland bus fire
    Photo credit: @triffic_stuff_/ X

    The fire broke out on a bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, about 20 km (12 miles) west of the Swiss capital Berne, at about 6.25 pm (5.25 pm GMT).

    Videos circulating on social media showed flames several metres high bursting from the windows and black smoke rising into the sky.

    Earlier, it was reported that an explosion had damaged a synagogue in the eastern Belgian city of Liege early Monday, blowing out windows of the building and nearby structures.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
