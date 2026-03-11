At least 6 killed, 5 injured in Switzerland bus fire

The fire broke out on a bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, about 20 km (12 miles) west of the Swiss capital Berne, at about 6.25 pm (5.25 pm GMT).

Videos circulating on social media showed flames several metres high bursting from the windows and black smoke rising into the sky.

Fribourg cantonal police suspect arson after a man allegedly poured gasoline on himself and ignited it aboard a PostBus in Kerzers, Switzerland.



