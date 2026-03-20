At least 50 injured in fire at Daejeon car parts plant

The fire was reported at around 1:17 p.m., prompting the National Fire Agency to issue a national firefighting mobilization order, which is given when the scale of the fire is deemed to surpass the firefighting capacity of the local government.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok gave emergency instructions to the interior ministry and the fire agency to use all available equipment and personnel to rescue people and extinguish the fire, his office said.

He also ordered the Daejeon metropolitan government and the police to ensure no further damage by implementing traffic control and evacuation measures.

It was reported earlier, at least 26 workers were injured this March after a fire broke out inside an electric meter manufacturing factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital territory Delhi.