At least 26 injured in factory fire in India's Delhi

The fire inside Capital Power System Limited in Sector 4's Thana Phase 1 of Noida triggered chaos and panic among workers at the factory, and many jumped from the roof of the factory and were injured, a police official said.

"So far, no casualties have been reported. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control, and rescuers are trying hard to save those trapped inside the factory," a senior fire service official Pradeep Kumar Choubey told the media.

Over two dozen fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

Reports said dozens of workers were present inside the factory when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Harola area near Sector 4 in #Noida, trapping several workers inside and triggering a large-scale emergency response.



Firefighters rushed to the spot after the blaze reportedly spread quickly due to the presence of highly flammable…

