At least 30 killed in suspected ADF attack in DR Congo

The attack occurred overnight Thursday into Friday in Cantine, a locality in Beni territory of North Kivu Province, where armed assailants killed residents and set fire to several houses.

Security sources in Beni said reinforcements had been deployed to the area, while operations to pursue the attackers were ongoing. Search operations were also underway to locate more victims, as several people were reportedly taken hostage by the rebels as they withdrew from the area.

The latest attack came amid a resurgence of violence attributed to the ADF in eastern DRC. In recent months, the armed group has intensified attacks against civilians in several localities across North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State, is a Ugandan rebel group operating in eastern DRC. Its continued activity has prompted joint military operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces since November 2021 to track down and neutralize the group.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo had surpassed 5,000.