At least 27 dead, 83 missing after Guyana ferry sinks

Phillips said 69 people had been rescued from the vessel, which was carrying about 180 people.

The ageing ferry MV Barima sank in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night while travelling from the capital, Georgetown, to the remote community of Port Kaituma in Guyana's Essequibo region near the border with Venezuela.

The cause of the sinking was not immediately known.

Earlier, it was reported that 53 people had been rescued from a capsized ferry boat. According to preliminary reports, the vessel was traveling from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma, when a distress call was received. A search and rescue team was able to locate the MV Barima after those on board fired distress flares.