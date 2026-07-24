At least 26 killed as floods hit Afghanistan

The flooding caused by heavy rains on July 20 killed three Afghan refugees at a returnee transit camp near the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan. Additionally, nine others were injured, according to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA.

Homes, markets, and roads were destroyed, and rescue teams are still searching for people reported missing in this mountainous area.

Parun City, the capital of Nuristan province, suffered the most severe damage when a sudden flash flood struck around 3 pm local time, inundating residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

According to preliminary assessments, at least 22 houses were destroyed and another 45 were severely damaged. Four bridges, six road sections, irrigation canals, and flood protection walls also sustained extensive damage, disrupting access to the affected communities.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners are establishing a field clinic in Parun to provide trauma care and emergency medical services to those affected by the flooding.

Flash floods have claimed lives and caused severe damage in eastern #Afghanistan, especially in Parun, Nuristan. Our thoughts are with bereaved families.@UNICEFAfg and partners are on the ground, setting up a field clinic to provide trauma care and emergency medical services. pic.twitter.com/558Ua2YS6z — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) July 21, 2026

Flooding disrupted access to safe drinking water for around 1,000 families after the local water supply network was damaged.

Flash flooding also temporarily disrupted movement through the Torkham border crossing, a vital transit route between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In neighbouring Laghman Province, flooding primarily affected agricultural land and irrigation infrastructure. As of the latest assessment, no damage to residences had been reported.

Earlier, Qazinform reported at least 20 people had been killed and more than 80 were injured after monsoon-triggered flash floods swept through Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province.