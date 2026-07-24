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    At least 26 killed as floods hit Afghanistan

    02:36, 24 July 2026

    Flash floods have caused at least 26 fatalities across eastern Afghanistan, including 23 in Nuristan province, according to the UN, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    At least 26 killed as floods hit Afghanistan
    Photo credit: UNICEF Afghanistan's X account

    The flooding caused by heavy rains on July 20 killed three Afghan refugees at a returnee transit camp near the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan. Additionally, nine others were injured, according to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA.

    Homes, markets, and roads were destroyed, and rescue teams are still searching for people reported missing in this mountainous area. 

    Parun City, the capital of Nuristan province, suffered the most severe damage when a sudden flash flood struck around 3 pm local time, inundating residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

    According to preliminary assessments, at least 22 houses were destroyed and another 45 were severely damaged. Four bridges, six road sections, irrigation canals, and flood protection walls also sustained extensive damage, disrupting access to the affected communities.

    The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners are establishing a field clinic in Parun to provide trauma care and emergency medical services to those affected by the flooding.

    Flooding disrupted access to safe drinking water for around 1,000 families after the local water supply network was damaged.

    Flash flooding also temporarily disrupted movement through the Torkham border crossing, a vital transit route between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

    In neighbouring Laghman Province, flooding primarily affected agricultural land and irrigation infrastructure. As of the latest assessment, no damage to residences had been reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported at least 20 people had been killed and more than 80 were injured after monsoon-triggered flash floods swept through Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province.

    Flooding Afghanistan Incidents Natural disasters UN World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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