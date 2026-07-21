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    At least 20 killed as flash floods devastate eastern Afghanistan

    15:58, 21 July 2026

    At least 20 people have been killed and more than 80 injured after monsoon-triggered flash floods swept through Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province, Qazinform News Agency learned from Al Jazeera.

    At least 20 killed as flash floods devastate eastern Afghanistan
    Photo credit: report.az

    According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), the floods hit on Monday, destroying houses, hotels and shops in Parun, the provincial capital.

    At least 20 bodies have been recovered, and more than 80 were injured, ANDMA said.

    Casualties were reported in Parun and other districts of Nuristan, which borders Pakistan.

    Among those missing are the mayor of Parun and several regional employees, according to the governor’s office.

    Search and rescue operations are underway, as officials continue to recover bodies and search for missing people.

    Afghanistan, like neighbouring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods during the annual monsoon season.

    This year’s monsoon season has sparked chaos across South Asia since June, with heavy rains triggering floods and landslides in country after country.

    Afghanistan, like neighboring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods during the annual monsoon season.

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 25 people had been killed as floods and landslides struck across northern and northeastern India.

    Afghanistan World News Flooding Incidents Eurasia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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