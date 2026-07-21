At least 20 killed as flash floods devastate eastern Afghanistan

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), the floods hit on Monday, destroying houses, hotels and shops in Parun, the provincial capital.

At least 20 bodies have been recovered, and more than 80 were injured, ANDMA said.

Casualties were reported in Parun and other districts of Nuristan, which borders Pakistan.

Among those missing are the mayor of Parun and several regional employees, according to the governor’s office.

A short while ago, authorities confirmed that at least 20 people have been killed, 80 injured, and many more remain missing following the devastating floods that struck today in Nuristan, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/0I0H2IoYQT — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 20, 2026

The moment when a devastating landslide and flash flood swept through Parun, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan, yesterday.



The National Disaster Management Agency reports 23 dead, 80 injured, and nearly 100 missing as search and rescue operations continue. pic.twitter.com/ptqDSXVI5b — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 21, 2026

A deadly flash flood rushed through Nuristan, taking around 100 lives and destroying homes, shops, and businesses. In just a few moments, many families lost their loved ones, and countless business owners lost everything they had worked for. pic.twitter.com/Gwx7zYLhTJ — Bilal Nazif (@nazifbilall) July 21, 2026

Search and rescue operations are underway, as officials continue to recover bodies and search for missing people.

Afghanistan, like neighbouring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods during the annual monsoon season.

This year’s monsoon season has sparked chaos across South Asia since June, with heavy rains triggering floods and landslides in country after country.

Afghanistan, like neighboring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods during the annual monsoon season.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 25 people had been killed as floods and landslides struck across northern and northeastern India.