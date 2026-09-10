At least 20 children killed in school fire in DR Congo

Around 50 other pupils were injured. The blaze began in a nearby house and quickly spread to the school buildings during classes. Most of the victims died in a stampede triggered by panic.

💔🔥🤦🏽‍♂️ Un incendie dévastateur a ravagé des maisons et une école dans la commune de Kadutu, à #Bukavu, faisant plus de 30 enfants écoliers décédés et laissant plusieurs autres dans un état critique. Ces incendies répétitifs en République Démocratique du Congo ont coûté la vie à… https://t.co/haBRB3tmfw pic.twitter.com/4gkMrskERx — Gloire Murhigisi 🇨🇩 (@gloiremurhigisi) September 10, 2026

مقتل 15 طالبا بعد اشتعال النيران في منازل إحدى القرى بمدينة بوكافو شرقي الكونغو الديمقراطية pic.twitter.com/WbvldMbbPV — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) September 10, 2026

According to the news portal Actualite, the fire destroyed about 500 buildings, including a hospital. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Earlier, it was reported that three were killed and two were injured in a paint ingredient factory fire in S. Korea's Cheonan.