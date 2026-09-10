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    At least 20 children killed in school fire in DR Congo

    19:54, 10 September 2026

    At least 20 students were killed in a fire that broke out at two primary schools in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, TASS reported, citing Radio Okapi.

    At least 20 children killed in school fire in DR Congo
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Around 50 other pupils were injured. The blaze began in a nearby house and quickly spread to the school buildings during classes. Most of the victims died in a stampede triggered by panic.

    According to the news portal Actualite, the fire destroyed about 500 buildings, including a hospital. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

    Earlier, it was reported that three were killed and two were injured in a paint ingredient factory fire in S. Korea's Cheonan.

     

    Fires World News Africa DR Congo
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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