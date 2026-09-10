At least 20 children killed in school fire in DR Congo
At least 20 students were killed in a fire that broke out at two primary schools in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, TASS reported, citing Radio Okapi.
Around 50 other pupils were injured. The blaze began in a nearby house and quickly spread to the school buildings during classes. Most of the victims died in a stampede triggered by panic.
💔🔥🤦🏽♂️ Un incendie dévastateur a ravagé des maisons et une école dans la commune de Kadutu, à #Bukavu, faisant plus de 30 enfants écoliers décédés et laissant plusieurs autres dans un état critique. Ces incendies répétitifs en République Démocratique du Congo ont coûté la vie à… https://t.co/haBRB3tmfw pic.twitter.com/4gkMrskERx— Gloire Murhigisi 🇨🇩 (@gloiremurhigisi) September 10, 2026
مقتل 15 طالبا بعد اشتعال النيران في منازل إحدى القرى بمدينة بوكافو شرقي الكونغو الديمقراطية pic.twitter.com/WbvldMbbPV— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) September 10, 2026
According to the news portal Actualite, the fire destroyed about 500 buildings, including a hospital. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
Earlier, it was reported that three were killed and two were injured in a paint ingredient factory fire in S. Korea's Cheonan.