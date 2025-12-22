At least 16 dead in bus crash in Indonesia

The bus carrying 34 people lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier before overturning onto its side, said Budiono, a search and rescue agency chief who goes by a single name like many Indonesians.

The inter-provincial bus was traveling from the capital Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Indonesia’s ancient royal city, when the accident occurred on the Krapyak tollway.

“The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body,” Budiono said.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling at high speed before the driver lost control.

