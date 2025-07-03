EN
    No Kazakhstanis aboard ferry sunk off Indonesia’s Bali

    13:39, 3 July 2025

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry commented on the situation with the ferry that sank off Indonesia’s Bali, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ferry that sank off Indonesia’s Bali
    Screenshot from the video x.com/RadioElshinta

    As earlier reported, rescuers are searching for 38 people after the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank shortly after leaving East Java’s Banyuwangi port, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan, said on Thursday. At least four people are dead and dozens of others are missing.

    According to preliminary information, no Kazakhstanis were aboard the sunken ferry.

