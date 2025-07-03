No Kazakhstanis aboard ferry sunk off Indonesia’s Bali
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry commented on the situation with the ferry that sank off Indonesia’s Bali, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As earlier reported, rescuers are searching for 38 people after the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank shortly after leaving East Java’s Banyuwangi port, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan, said on Thursday. At least four people are dead and dozens of others are missing.
💔Horrible tragedy off the coast of Bali — a passenger ferry has sunk— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2025
There were 65 people on board. 23 were rescued, 4 died, and dozens are still missing.
The ferry's route is commonly used by locals traveling between the islands of Java and Bali. pic.twitter.com/A9wSb1ZtlB
According to preliminary information, no Kazakhstanis were aboard the sunken ferry.