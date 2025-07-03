No Kazakhstanis aboard ferry sunk off Indonesia’s Bali

As earlier reported, rescuers are searching for 38 people after the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank shortly after leaving East Java’s Banyuwangi port, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan, said on Thursday. At least four people are dead and dozens of others are missing.

💔Horrible tragedy off the coast of Bali — a passenger ferry has sunk



There were 65 people on board. 23 were rescued, 4 died, and dozens are still missing.



The ferry's route is commonly used by locals traveling between the islands of Java and Bali. pic.twitter.com/A9wSb1ZtlB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2025

According to preliminary information, no Kazakhstanis were aboard the sunken ferry.