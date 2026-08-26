EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    At least 14 infants die in hospital fire in Islamabad

    10:15, 26 August 2026

    At least 14 infants were killed when a fire broke out in the gynecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday, police sources said, Xinhua reported.

    At least 14 infants killed in hospital fire in Islamabad
    Photo credit: Geo.tv

    The fire broke out at around 6:40 a.m. local time (0140 GMT) in the gynecology ward area on the third floor of the hospital, where children were present, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

    The hospital administration launched rescue operations, while fire brigade personnel, ambulances and police rushed to the scene. Several children were reportedly rescued from the ward.

    The sources said that initially nine children died on the spot, while the others later succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to the children's ward.

    Rescue operations were still underway, while police were ascertaining the cause of the fire and exact details regarding the casualties.

    Earlier, it was reported that a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in the US state of Nevada.

    Pakistan Incidents Fires World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All