At least 14 infants die in hospital fire in Islamabad

The fire broke out at around 6:40 a.m. local time (0140 GMT) in the gynecology ward area on the third floor of the hospital, where children were present, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The hospital administration launched rescue operations, while fire brigade personnel, ambulances and police rushed to the scene. Several children were reportedly rescued from the ward.

The sources said that initially nine children died on the spot, while the others later succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to the children's ward.

Rescue operations were still underway, while police were ascertaining the cause of the fire and exact details regarding the casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in the US state of Nevada.