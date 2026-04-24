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    At least 10 killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, U.S.

    12:56, 24 April 2026

    At least 10 people were injured after tornadoes hit northern Oklahoma in the United States on Thursday, local officials said, Xinhua reported.

    At least 10 killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, U.S.
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @ferozwala / X

    The tornadoes swept parts of Enid, a city of around 50,000 people near the state's northern border, causing significant damage and impacting the Vance Air Force Base, about 129 km north of Oklahoma City.

    There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but injuries were reported hours after the tornadoes passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

    In the affected area, roofs were ripped off the buildings and power poles knocked down, local media reported.

    Earlier, it was reported that a powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northeast and northern Japan on Monday, with a tsunami warning issued.

    Natural disasters USA World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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