At least 10 killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, U.S.

The tornadoes swept parts of Enid, a city of around 50,000 people near the state's northern border, causing significant damage and impacting the Vance Air Force Base, about 129 km north of Oklahoma City.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but injuries were reported hours after the tornadoes passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

In the affected area, roofs were ripped off the buildings and power poles knocked down, local media reported.

📹🌪️INSANE FOOTAGE OF TWIN TORNADOES TOUCHING DOWN IN NEIGHBORHOOD #Tornado #Enid #Oklahoma #USA pic.twitter.com/t2sWQl6Ndkhttps://t.co/lmqgbqnkNJ

🌪️A massive tornado and storm in Oklahoma, US destroyed Vance Air Base.

📌Hundreds of homes were destroyed in Enid.



📌At… pic.twitter.com/14EwtiUw8X — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 24, 2026

🌪️ Several tornadoes struck the northern part of the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday



➡️ Authorities launched search and rescue operations for people trapped under debris in the Enid area https://t.co/6gDiYXRiGM pic.twitter.com/ad0ztbdWpX — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 24, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northeast and northern Japan on Monday, with a tsunami warning issued.