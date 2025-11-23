EN
    Asu Almabayev submits opponent to claim victory at UFC Fight Night 265

    09:05, 23 November 2025

    Kazakh fighter Asu Almabayev defeated seasoned American and former title challenger Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 265 in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    The flyweight bout was scheduled for three rounds, but the 29-year-old Kazakh finished it early, securing a submission in the third round.

    The victory marked the 23rd win of Almabayev’s professional MMA career, while it became the tenth loss for Alex Perez.

    It should be noted that prior to this fight, Almabayev faced Peru’s Jose Ochoa (8–2) and won by unanimous decision after three rounds.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Andrey Samarin (67kg) has claimed victory in the final bout against Iranian athlete Mehdi Bakhshi with a score of 11–1, becoming the Deaflympics champion.

    UFC MMA Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
