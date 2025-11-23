Asu Almabayev submits opponent to claim victory at UFC Fight Night 265

The flyweight bout was scheduled for three rounds, but the 29-year-old Kazakh finished it early, securing a submission in the third round.

The victory marked the 23rd win of Almabayev’s professional MMA career, while it became the tenth loss for Alex Perez.

It should be noted that prior to this fight, Almabayev faced Peru’s Jose Ochoa (8–2) and won by unanimous decision after three rounds.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Andrey Samarin (67kg) has claimed victory in the final bout against Iranian athlete Mehdi Bakhshi with a score of 11–1, becoming the Deaflympics champion.