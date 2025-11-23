Andrey Samarin wins Greco-Roman wrestling gold at Deaflympics 2025

In the earlier rounds, Samarin opened with a 5–2 win over Kyrgyz wrestler Dinmukhamed Bigeldiev, followed by an 8–0 victory against Bulgaria’s Dilyan Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, and another dominant 8–0 performance over Armenia’s Zhora Grigoryan in the semifinals.

Andrey Samarin, 21, is a native of Kargaly village in the Zhambyl district of Almaty region. He is the 2023 U20 World Champion as well as the champion of the 10th Asia-Pacific Games held in Malaysia in 2024.

With this victory, Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the Deaflympics reached fourteen, including seven gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.

Recall that the Deaflympics are being held from November 15 to 26 in Tokyo, Japan. The Games, held every four years for athletes with hearing impairments, bring together 3,000 athletes from 81 countries to compete in 21 sports and 209 disciplines.

Kazakhstan is represented by 78 athletes in eight sports.

Noteworthy, at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in 2022, Kazakhstan won a record 29 medals, including four gold medals.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Faina Meirmanova has taken gold in the high jump, setting a Deaflympics record with 1.79 m.