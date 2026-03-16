Astana's Tejada reaches podium at Paris–Nice Stage 8

The final stage started on the streets of Nice and covered a distance of 129.2 kilometers. France’s Lenny Martinez of Bahrain Victorious won the stage. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard finished second, while Colombia’s Harold Tejada crossed the line in third.

In the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard claimed the race victory, while Harold Tejada finished 10th overall.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Astana rider has won the sixth stage of the race. The route covered 179.3 kilometers between the French cities of Barbentane and Apt, with a total elevation gain of around 2,100 meters.