Adilbek Mussin sets Kazakhstan’s record at World Swimming Championships
12:29, 27 July 2025
Three Kazakhstani athletes have participated in the swimming competitions that kicked off at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
According to the NOC, Adilbek Mussin set a new record for Kazakhstan in the 50-meter butterfly event, finishing the distance in 23.33 seconds. He was placed 18th, while the top 16 swimmers advanced to the next round.
Sofya Spodarenko was 42nd to finish in the 100-meter butterfly event, while Arsen Kozhakhmetov was 45th to cross the finish line in the 100-meter breaststroke race.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin is in the world artistic swimming Top 10.
