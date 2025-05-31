Astana’s Mattia Negrente finishes second on Stage 2 of the Flèche du Sud

The 160-kilometer stage took place in the Sanem area of Luxembourg and was won by a rider from the breakaway. Mattia Negrente sprinted to second place, being the fastest in the bunch sprint.

“It was a good day for the team. Simone Zanini, who claimed the King of the Mountains jersey yesterday, went on the attack again to collect more points and extended his lead. We worked well together throughout the stage. In the final laps, a group of ten riders went clear. On the last climb, it came down to just three of us. Unfortunately, I couldn’t follow the winning move, but I felt good and managed to win the sprint from the chasing group. We will keep fighting. Big thanks to the whole team for their great work,” said Mattia Negrente after the finish.

