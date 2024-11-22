Astana’s Central Mosque and Fatima’s Hand: National Bank releases new coins

The sale of the ASTANA QALASYNYŃ BAS MESHITI coins will start on November 25, and FATIMA QOLY coins – on November 28 through the National Bank’s online store kazcoins.nationalbank.kz.

ASTANA QALASYNYŃ BAS MESHITI coin depicts the Central Mosque of Astana which opened its doors in 2022. The coins are made of 925 weighing 31.1 grams, and are 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The coin’s face value is 1,000 tenge.

Photo credit: National Bank of Kazakhstan

FATIMA QOLY (Fatima's Hand) is the sixth coin from the Magic Symbols series depicting an ornamental image of an amulet in an open-palm form, a popular symbol in various cultures. The coins are made of 925 silver using enamel and gilding technology. The coins’ weight is 31.1 grams, and diameter is 38.61 millimeters. Its face value is 1,000 tenge.