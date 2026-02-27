Astana–Belgrade: Presidential TV & Radio Complex partners with Serbia's top media outlets

The new partners of Kazakhstan's Presidential TV and Radio Complex are Serbian state broadcaster RTS (Radio-televizija Srbije) and the country’s major news agencies, Tanjug and Telegraf.

These signed documents create opportunities for joint efforts in producing and distributing media content, covering major events, and raising audience awareness of developments in Kazakhstan and Serbia.

Furthermore, the memorandums will allow the parties to exchange expertise in adopting advanced technologies and unique media production methodologies.

Expanding cooperation with European media is part of the President's TV and Radio Complex strategy to deepen cultural and humanitarian interaction and foster a unified information space across Eurasia.

For reference:

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country's largest full-cycle media company. It includes the national TV channel Jibek Joly and its namesake radio station, the international TV channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, the Kazinform news agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

RTS (Radio-televizija Srbije) is Serbia’s state television and radio broadcasting company, founded in 1958. It comprises ten television channels, radio stations, and its own book publishing house. The company maintains its own correspondents in Moscow, London, Brussels, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Washington, Chicago, and Tokyo.

Tanjug is a major news agency operating since 1992. The agency has an extensive network of correspondents and covers current events in politics, economics, culture, and sports across Serbia, Southeast Europe, and the world.

Telegraf is Serbia’s leading and most technologically advanced news agency, publishing trending global news and exclusive original reports. In addition to a classic news feed, Telegraf broadcasts content from its own television studio.

As Qazinform reported earlier in February, the Presidential TV and Radio Complex signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).