Astana views Hanoi as one of its key partners in Southeast Asia, Kazakh FM

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Vietnamese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Astana views Hanoi as one of its key partners in Southeast Asia, with whom it shares close and friendly ties.

“We attach particular importance to the state visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Kazakhstan. The adoption of the historic Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership undoubtedly marks a new and important milestone in our bilateral relations,” stated the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

He reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to high-level agreements and underlined the importance of the ambitious goal to increase bilateral trade to 2 billion US dollars in the coming years. In this regard, the establishment of a Kazakhstan-Vietnam Strategic Council to comprehensively coordinate the development of bilateral cooperation was proposed.

The Vietnamese Foreign Minister confirmed his country’s readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership in a spirit of friendship and trust, and extended an invitation for the Kazakh side to visit Hanoi with a business mission.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current international agenda and noted that Kazakhstan and Vietnam share similar positions on most regional and global issues. They emphasized the successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, including the UN, CICA, and EAEU.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain close contact and advance cooperation across the full spectrum of areas of mutual interest.

Recall that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm was to arrive in Kazakhstan for a state visit on May 5-7, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.