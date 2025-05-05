Astana unveils memorial plaque to honor Great Patriotic War veteran Nazhiken Kapyshev

Before the war broke out, Nazhiken Kapyshev worked as a school teacher in Tonkeris village, Tselinograd district. He was attached to the 114th Rifle Brigade in 1942. Nazhiken Kapyshev took part in liberation of Smolensk, Vitebsk and Kaliningrad oblasts as well as Lithuania and East Prussia.

Having joined the Army as a common soldier, Nazhiken Kapyshev was promoted to captain and commander of the rifle battalion. The Great Patriotic War veteran was awarded orders and medals for his courage.

Our father was awarded the Order of the Red Banner, Orders of the Patriotic War, 1st and 2nd degree, two Orders of the Red Star, Medal "For Battle Merit" in recognition of his courage, says Nazhiken Kapyshev’s daughter Bakhyt Kapysheva, adding: “This is why we take pride in him”.

Photo credit: administration office of Astana

Attending the ceremony of unveiling the plaque were Astana city’s Deputy Mayor Yesset Baiken, Baikonyr district head Talgat Rakhmanberdi, officials of the Veterans Council, security agencies as well as relatives of veteran Nazhiken Kapyshev.

Photo credit: administration office of Astana

