The centerpiece is a 1.4-kilometer (0.9-mile) skating trail winding through Astana's modern architectural landmarks.

According to the Kazakh capital city akimat (administration), the ice surface is approximately 6,000 square meters.

The facility features heated pavilions, skate rental kiosks, family recreation zones, and decorative lighting.

A specialized cooling system will keep the rink open even during warm spells, so visitors can skate regardless of the weather.

Earlier, the Astana mayor announced the timeline for launching LRT Phase 2.