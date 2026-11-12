Astana mayor announces timeline for launching LRT Phase 2

According to the akim, workers are actively building the second phase of Tarlan Astana light rail transit toward the town of Kosshy. Authorities expect to complete construction and launch service on the section by the end of 2027.

Zhenis Kassymbek noted that once the second phase is complete, the city plans to ease the burden on roads and increase street capacity.

The akim urges residents to be patient with the temporary inconvenience caused by construction works.

According to the figures he cited, Tarlan Astana's ridership has reached 13.8 million trips.

In September, we reported that Tarlan Astana LRT sees over 70,000 daily users.