Astana to limit mass races due to public concerns

"Every year, the number of participants and sporting events in the city is growing. In the past, we had to travel abroad to take part in a marathon. Now, on a single weekend, there are three competitions, and we have to choose which one to attend. What is your vision for the future development of mass sports? How will everyone fit in?" one of the city’s residents asked.

In response, Kassymbek stressed that road closures in the city are not encouraged.

“In the future, there will only be a few such races a year. Closing Turkistan, Akmeshit and Konayev streets every Sunday is not acceptable. Even though these are weekend days, many residents are unhappy. Therefore, we are now moving away from this practice and will try to hold as many marathons as possible on bypass roads, bicycle paths, and other pedestrian routes. We already have certain plans in place,” the mayor said.

As reported earlier, the first-ever Military Kazakh Wrestling (Qazaq Kuresi) Challenge under the aegis of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) has been started at the Qazaqstan field and track complex in Astana.