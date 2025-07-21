Astana to host World Military Qazaq Kuresi Wrestling Challenge in Aug

The tournament will be held under the aegis of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), one of the world’s largest interdisciplinary sport organizations.

The organizers are the Committee of Sport of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Militaries of nearly 40 countries are expected to compete in the event, slated to be held in Qazaqstan track-and-field complex.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh taekwondoka Tamirlan Tleules claimed bronze medal at the 2025 FISU World Summer University Games in Germany.