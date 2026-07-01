GTA 6 launch to pause Edison Motors operations

In a post on the company's Instagram account, Edison Motors announced it will suspend operations on November 19-20, 2026.

The company said the decision followed a review of employee vacation requests, productivity forecasts, and what it described as "unusually high levels of excitement" across the organization ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

"Several team members have already advised management that they expect to be unavailable, unreachable, and/or 'conducting important research in Vice City' for the duration of these two days," the statement reads, referring to the fictional setting of the game.

According to the notice, departments that may experience delays include customer support, sales and business development, parts and service, manufacturing, engineering, finance and administration, marketing and social media, and general productivity.

The company also received reports that some employees plan to start playing the game at midnight on release day and "may not return to a functional state until sometime after the weekend."

Normal business operations are expected to resume after the weekend, following what Edison Motors humorously described as employees "stealing cars, evading law enforcement, engaging in questionable entrepreneurial activities, and participating in various other Vice City-related shenanigans."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this historic cultural event," the company said in a statement signed by CEO Chace Barber.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video game launches in recent years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rockstar Games announced the pre-order date and revealed the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming November 19, 2026, as the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.