    Astana to host two fireworks shows to ring in New Year

    20:12, 29 December 2025

    Fireworks displays to celebrate the New Year will kickstart at two locations in Astana at 12:00 am on December 31, funded entirely through sponsorship, Qazinform News Agency cites the website of the capital’s authority.

    Astana to host two fireworks shows to ring in New Year
    Photo credit: Astana's authority

    The fireworks will be launched simultaneously from the Botanic Garden and the area near the Atyrau Bridge.

    The city’s authority has warned the public to keep off the frozen river near the Atyrau Bridge in order to ensure safety.

    Additionally, festive celebrations will take place at three locations across the city on New Year’s night from December 31 through January 1, reads the statement.

    New Year's festive concerts featuring creative groups and Kazakhstani pop stars will take place in the square near the Qazaq Eli monument, on the territory of the EXPO, as well as in the city square near the city’s authority building at 9:00 pm on December 31.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest. 

