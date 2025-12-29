Astana to host two fireworks shows to ring in New Year

The fireworks will be launched simultaneously from the Botanic Garden and the area near the Atyrau Bridge.

The city’s authority has warned the public to keep off the frozen river near the Atyrau Bridge in order to ensure safety.

Additionally, festive celebrations will take place at three locations across the city on New Year’s night from December 31 through January 1, reads the statement.

New Year's festive concerts featuring creative groups and Kazakhstani pop stars will take place in the square near the Qazaq Eli monument, on the territory of the EXPO, as well as in the city square near the city’s authority building at 9:00 pm on December 31.

