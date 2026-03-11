EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Astana to host three international taekwondo tournaments in 2026

    20:11, 11 March 2026

    Astana will host three major international taekwondo tournaments in 2026, reports Qazinform News Agency, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Astana to host three international taekwondo tournaments in 2026
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Altaic Cup will take place on June 22-23.

    The Kazakhstan Open 2026 tournament will take place from June 25 to 27, two days after the Altaic Cup.

    The Grand Prix Final is one of the most important events in the international tournament calendar. It will take place on November 28–29.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team had won five gold medals in Bulgaria. 

    Taekwondo Sport Events Upcoming Events Astana
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All