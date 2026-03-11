Astana to host three international taekwondo tournaments in 2026

The Altaic Cup will take place on June 22-23.

The Kazakhstan Open 2026 tournament will take place from June 25 to 27, two days after the Altaic Cup.

The Grand Prix Final is one of the most important events in the international tournament calendar. It will take place on November 28–29.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team had won five gold medals in Bulgaria.