Astana to host Judo Grand Slam for fourth time

The world’s strongest judokas will compete in the international tournament.

At the end of the tournament, according to the International Judo Federation's rules, the winners and runners-up will earn rating points.

In particular, the first-place holder receives 1000 points, the second and the third 700 and 500 points, respectively.

The tournament will take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Astana.

Earlier, it was reported that the International Judo Federation (IJF) had released a preliminary entry list for athletes competing in the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan.