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    Astana to host Judo Grand Slam for fourth time

    22:13, 21 April 2026

    The Kazakh capital, Astana, will host the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2026 for the fourth time from May 8 to 10, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Astana to host Judo Grand Slam
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The world’s strongest judokas will compete in the international tournament.

    At the end of the tournament, according to the International Judo Federation's rules, the winners and runners-up will earn rating points.

    In particular, the first-place holder receives 1000 points, the second and the third 700 and 500 points, respectively.

    The tournament will take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Astana.

    Earlier, it was reported that the International Judo Federation (IJF) had released a preliminary entry list for athletes competing in the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan.

     

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Astana Events
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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