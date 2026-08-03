Astana to host fourth Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum in 2027

Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, thanked the organizers, the TASS news agency, for hosting what she described as an important platform for dialogue between the media communities of the two countries.

"Platforms like this help expand cooperation, build new professional connections and develop a shared understanding of the challenges facing today's media. Our discussions once again demonstrated that when media professionals come together, they create a space for trust, mutual understanding and partnership," Kazhibayeva said.

She noted that the Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum is becoming an established tradition and confirmed that the next edition will take place in Astana.

"We will be delighted to welcome you to the Fourth Kazakhstan–Russia Media Forum, where we will continue our meaningful dialogue and open a new chapter of cooperation together," she said.

The first Kazakhstan–Russia media gathering took place in Moscow in November 2024. Initially conceived as a roundtable for journalists from the two countries, the event was expanded into a full-fledged forum after participants agreed to make it a regular platform for dialogue.

The second forum was held in Almaty in 2025, focusing on strengthening media cooperation, countering disinformation and developing joint mechanisms for verifying information.

The third Kazakhstan–Russia Media Forum concluded on Monday in St. Petersburg after bringing together media executives, journalists, government officials and experts to discuss artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the future of journalism.