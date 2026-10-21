Astana to host EFSD International Economic Conference

The conference will bring together deputy ministers, deputy governors of national banks, representatives of international financial institutions, and academics for high-level discussions on practical economic policy challenges.

“The EFSD International Economic Conference aims to provide a platform for professional dialogue on long-term structural changes in the region's economies. We hope to bring together leading experts and senior financial policymakers to explore solutions that will support sustainable economic development across Eurasia,” said EFSD Managing Director Yaroslav Mandron.

One of the conference's main highlights will be the presentation of the EFSD's flagship report on labor markets in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Discussions will also focus on estimating potential GDP and exploring the key drivers of long-term economic growth across the region.

Drawing on macroeconomic and microeconomic data, the report examines how demographic trends, labor productivity and employment influence economic growth. It also provides recommendations for creating more productive jobs and making better use of the region's workforce potential.

Further details on the conference program and participant registration will be published on the EFSD's official information channels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Algiers had hosted a business roundtable and a videoconference to discuss prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Algeria.