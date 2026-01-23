Astana to host Days of Kyrgyz Cinema featuring award-winning films

The event aims to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two fraternal nations.

The opening ceremony of the Cinema Days will take place on January 29 at 6:00 PM. The program will open with a screening of the feature film "Kara, Kyzyl, Sary" (Black, Red, Yellow) by renowned director Aktan Arym Kubat. This profound philosophical drama about the fate and skill of a weaver from Batken. In June 2025, the film won the Golden Cup Grand Prize at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. The film also won the UNESCO Prize at the APSA Awards and is Kyrgyzstan's nominee for an Oscar.

Photo credit: Kabar

On January 30 at 6:00 PM, audiences will be shown the action-packed drama "Kachkyn" (The Fugitive) by director Dastan Japar uulu. The film was the undisputed winner of the 2026 Ak Ilbirs National Film Awards, winning the Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director categories. It also won the Best Screenplay award at the SCO Film Festival in China and has participated in prestigious film festivals in Busan and Los Angeles.

The film screening will take place in Astana at the Mega Silk Way shopping mall, Chaplin Mega Silk Way cinema, Hall 4. The films will be shown in Kyrgyz with Russian subtitles.

Admission is free; reservations are required.

