Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports

The goal of the visit to boost international cooperation, exchange of experience and advanced practice in the field of inclusive and Paralympic sports.

Photo credit: Karlygash Kozhabek / Kazinform

The Chinese delegation led by the Chairman of the Disabled Persons’ Federation, Cheng Kai, visited the Paralympic Training Center and Tarlan Ice Arena.

The sides discussed the areas of cooperation in parasports, inclusive education, employment and medical rehabilitation.

Photo credit: Karlygash Kozhabek / Kazinform

“We are honored to meet the delegation of the Chinese Federation of Disabled Persons and the National Paralympic Committee of China led by Cheng Kai. I am confident that this visit will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation, exchange of advanced practice and creation of new opportunities for disabled athletes in our countries,” President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev said.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation as part of international initiatives and programs.

It was noted that in August 2025, Kazakhstan will host, for the first time, the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee with the participation of 45 countries.

