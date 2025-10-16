Astana to host 5th World Cadet Games next year

The decision came following a CISM vote held during the organization’s World Symposium in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Kazakhstan’s delegation, led by Colonel Arman Abeuov, Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Ministry of Defense, presented a comprehensive plan detailing the country’s readiness to host the event. The CISM leadership unanimously supported Astana’s bid, praising Kazakhstan’s advanced sports infrastructure and strong organizational capabilities.

The hosting of the Games became possible thanks to the directive of the Head of State, outlined in his address to the people of Kazakhstan, emphasizing the development of mass sports and support for youth initiatives.

The competition will bring together the best cadets and students of military academies from around the world. The program will feature five disciplines: boxing, Kazakh wrestling, athletics, swimming, and mini-football.

The upcoming Games will serve as an important platform for strengthening international military cooperation, promoting patriotism, and popularizing sports among young people. For Kazakhstan, it represents an opportunity to showcase its advanced level of preparation and the development of its military sports system, which encompasses six military academies under the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the Ministry for Emergency Situations, and the Border Service.

