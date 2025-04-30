Astana to complete piped gas adoption by end of 2026

Astana’s Energy Department head Maksat Ismagulov said: “Currently, piped gas is supplied to 34 residential areas. Last year, construction of a piped natural gas ring was completed”.

200,000 households are connected to the gas network, with residential areas Shubar and Telman are to be provided with piped gas this year, he said.

Ismagulov said that private investments ensured that nearly 1,000 households can now receive gas in Urker residential area, confirming that work is ongoing within public private partnership.

Permit submittals of piped gas adoption in Kirpichnyi underwent a state review process, with Ondiris and Garden Village residential areas remain with no gas connection. Construction works are to begin by the yearend and continue next year.

The capital is to complete piped gas adoption by the end of 2026, said Ismagulov.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had produced 17.2 bln cubic meters of gas in Q1 2025.