Astana to build 17 new schoolchildren's palaces by 2035
Astana plans to implement more than 125 investment projects under the new 2035 General Layout, Qazinform News Agency learned from the city mayor’s office.
The projects will cover key sectors including tourism, logistics, food processing, medicine, education, sports, hotel business, and business centers.
These include:
21 investment projects in industry;
32 logistics facilities;
34 social facilities;
38 business and commercial facilities.
The implementation of the projects will start as soon as permits are obtained.
By 2035, the city plans to build:
138 comprehensive schools;
190 kindergartens (40 more than previously planned)
115 healthcare facilities, including 89 outpatient clinics, 20 hospitals, a sanatorium, and a Center for Expertise of Medicinal Plants;
104 sports facilities, including 69 physical education and health centers.
17 schoolchildren's palaces.
Earlier, it was reported that a team of schoolchildren from Astana, representing Kazakhstan, achieved outstanding success at the prestigious UK First Lego League Championship in Harrogate, organized by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.