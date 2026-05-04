Astana to build 17 new schoolchildren’s palaces by 2035.

The projects will cover key sectors including tourism, logistics, food processing, medicine, education, sports, hotel business, and business centers.

These include:

21 investment projects in industry;

32 logistics facilities;

34 social facilities;

38 business and commercial facilities.

The implementation of the projects will start as soon as permits are obtained.

By 2035, the city plans to build:

138 comprehensive schools;

190 kindergartens (40 more than previously planned)

115 healthcare facilities, including 89 outpatient clinics, 20 hospitals, a sanatorium, and a Center for Expertise of Medicinal Plants;

104 sports facilities, including 69 physical education and health centers.

17 schoolchildren's palaces.

Earlier, it was reported that a team of schoolchildren from Astana, representing Kazakhstan, achieved outstanding success at the prestigious UK First Lego League Championship in Harrogate, organized by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.