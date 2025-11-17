Astana teen inventor's robot quickly cracks Rubik’s Cube

The robot, constructed by a seventh-grade student from School-Lyceum No. 38 in Astana, Shakhnazar Kamalov, can completely and automatically solve a Rubik’s Cube within a minute.

The project is based on the LEGO Mindstorms EV3 constructor set. The robot's main function is to quickly and accurately solve the Rubik’s Cube, a problem recognized globally for its complexity. The device uses special sensors to scan every face of the Cube and determine the colors. Analyzing the data collected, the robot selects the most efficient algorithm and completes the solution process.

The robot was programmed using the Python language on the EV3 Classroom platform. This enabled the student to develop algorithmic thinking skills, solve engineering problems, and achieve precise control over the robot's movement, including every angle and rotation.

"Today, robotics is one of the most important fields where artificial intelligence and engineering intersect. Such projects not only enhance students' technical literacy but also strengthen their creativity and interest in science and technology," the city administration says.

It is also noted that Shakhnazar’s work is a vivid example of persistence and creative pursuits of a young talent. The project fueled his interest in programming and engineering modeling, while boosting his logical and analytical thinking. Improving this robot will open up more opportunities for the student to build new, more complex mechanisms.

