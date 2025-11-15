Dancing robots go viral on social media

The demonstration took place in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, which is hosting the RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 robotic competitions. The event focuses on the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for a Sustainable Future” and brings together more than 170 teams from around the world.

Manufacturers presented a wide range of robotic innovations, including robot football players, barista robots and service assistants. A major highlight for visitors was the showcase of Booster Robotics, which introduced a humanoid robot standing 95 cm tall and weighing 19.5 kg. In the viral video, the robots wearing traditional Emirati headgear perform synchronized movements of the Al-Ayyala dance.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week runs from 10 to 15 November 2025 under the auspices of the Council for Smart and Autonomous Systems.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that that South Korea will work to begin mass producing humanoid robots in 2029 and autonomous vehicles powered by artificial intelligence (AI) the following year.