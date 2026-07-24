Astana swamped as one-third of monthly rainfall falls in a day

According to the city administration, a cloudburst dumped 11.4 mm of rain in just 22 minutes.

“Total precipitation on July 23rd reached 18.2 mm – about one-third of the monthly average. City utilities are operating in an enhanced mode,” the Astana administration reported.

On July 22, Astana recorded 20.8 mm of rainfall. Overall, the city received 39 mm of precipitation over two days, nearly 70% of the monthly average.

City officials noted that heavy rainfall caused water accumulation in some areas, but the flooding was promptly cleared.

Municipal services continue to work around the clock, cleaning stormwater collectors and drains, steaming pipelines, and carrying out construction work.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazhydromet had issued a weather forecast for July 23-25, predicting that a northwestern cyclone would bring rain, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and possible hail across much of Kazakhstan.