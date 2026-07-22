Kazakhstan braces for storms and scorching heat on July 23-25
15:02, 22 July 2026
Kazhydromet has issued its weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 23-25, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A northwestern cyclone moving across the country will bring rain and thunderstorms to much of Kazakhstan, with heavy rainfall and possible hail in some areas.
The cyclone will also bring cooler air, causing temperatures to drop across much of the country.
Warm, dry air moving in from Iran will bring dry weather to western Kazakhstan, with daytime temperatures forecast at 34–39°C and reaching 40–44°C in some areas.