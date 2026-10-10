Astana student develops device to automatically sort crops

The device is designed to separate spoiled produce from ripe produce, reducing the need for manual labor. It is currently undergoing testing, with plans for its future use in agricultural production.

Kanatbek developed the system using skills in programming, robotics, and industrial equipment gained during his studies. He continues to work on improving the device.

Altaybek Mamyr, head of the Luban Workshop, said students are trained to apply robotics and digital technologies in manufacturing, agriculture, business, and other sectors.

A screenshot from a video

The workshop also offers practical training in agricultural drone technology. According to engineer Nurbolat Akhmetzhanov, students learn to program drones to spray crops automatically, follow predetermined routes, and return for battery replacement and refilling before resuming their tasks.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency / AI

Luban Workshops operate in Astana, Almaty, and Oskemen, providing hands-on training in robotics and digital technologies to prepare students for real-world applications.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.