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    Astana-St. Petersburg air service restarts in June

    00:34, 4 May 2026

    Rossiya Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Astana and Saint Petersburg. Regular services will begin on June 3, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Astana Airport.

    Astana-St. Petersburg air service restarts in June
    Photo collage source: Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport

    The flights will be operated using Airbus A319 aircraft with a two-class configuration – economy and business. Under the summer schedule, flights are planned three times per week. Departures from Astana will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while departures from Saint Petersburg will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

    The route is expected to be popular among passengers and is anticipated to boost tourism and business travel between the two cities.

    Qazinform reported recently that direct flights will bridge Almaty and Busan.

    Kazakhstan and Russia Airports Aircraft Tourism Travel Astana Civil aviation Passenger transportation
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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