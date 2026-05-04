Astana-St. Petersburg air service restarts in June

The flights will be operated using Airbus A319 aircraft with a two-class configuration – economy and business. Under the summer schedule, flights are planned three times per week. Departures from Astana will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while departures from Saint Petersburg will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The route is expected to be popular among passengers and is anticipated to boost tourism and business travel between the two cities.

Qazinform reported recently that direct flights will bridge Almaty and Busan.