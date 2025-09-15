EN
    Astana showcases 86 priceless artifacts of world religions

    20:39, 15 September 2025

    The exhibition "Priceless Treasures of the World's Religious Traditions" has opened at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    The exhibition features 86 unique artifacts representing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and Judaism, including copies of sacred texts and religious items. Among the highlights are crosses, icons, liturgical vessels, Islamic calligraphy and prayer rugs, Buddhist meditation bowls, as well as a menorah and a tallit. All exhibits were brought from the collections of the National Museum and the International Center for Dialogue of Religions and Confessions.

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    “The goal of the exhibition is to raise people’s awareness of the rich spiritual heritage and attributes used by different religions. This is an important step towards dialogue between faiths and strengthening mutual understanding,” Deputy Chairman of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue Bakytzhan Yesbergenov says.

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    The event was organized as part of the XXII meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    Organizers say the event is called to strengthen interfaith dialogue and demonstrate respect for spiritual values of the mankind.

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    The exposition will run until September 27. 

    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform
    Photo credit: Maral Kuzhubayeva / Kazinform

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who had arrived in Astana to participate in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
