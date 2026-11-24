According to her, 17,691 cases of seasonal respiratory illnesses were registered the week before.

Most of those sick were children under 14. 12,694 cases, or 60% of the total, were detected in that age group.

Cases were reported across 159 schools in Astana, with 2,016 students falling ill. Another 3,997 children stayed home from kindergarten due to illness, making up 11% of total preschool enrollment.

“The share of ill children in schools and kindergartens has not exceeded the 20% threshold. Therefore, there are no grounds to switch to a single-classroom system or temporarily suspend classes,” Aigul Shagaltayeva said.

Meanwhile, flu vaccination continues in the capital. For the current epidemiological season, local authorities procured 169,005 doses of vaccine using municipal funds. Residents can also get vaccinated at private medical centers.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkistan is set to complete a large-scale hospital project.