The project is now 88% complete.

Around 300 workers are currently employed at the construction site. During the visit, Nalibayev also reviewed several social and infrastructure projects across the region.

Photo credit: gov.kz

In Turkistan, construction of the new 80-bed Perinatal Center No. 3 has been completed. The project is being implemented under Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation and financed by the Abu Dhabi Development Fund. The facility consists of four blocks and includes pregnancy pathology, postnatal, intensive care and resuscitation units, delivery and operating rooms, as well as neonatal care wards for premature infants.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The facility is expected to open in December and will create 70 new jobs.

The 1st Deputy PM also inspected 26 five-story residential buildings in Turkistan’s administrative and business center. The housing complex includes more than 1,000 apartments. Its construction began in July 2025 and was completed in May 2026.

In the city of Kentau, Nalibayev reviewed operations at CHP-5 and examined ongoing modernization of the city’s heating network. The plant, which has been operating since 1952, remains the main source of heat for residents, social facilities, and businesses. In 2024, boilers No. 7-12 were reconstructed, an automated process control system was introduced, and the long-idle TG-6 turbine was recommissioned.

To improve the reliability of heat supply, authorities are reconstructing 14.5 kilometers of main heating pipelines and 14.6 kilometers of local distribution networks.

Following the visit, officials were instructed to ensure construction quality and timelines, address financing issues related to Kentau’s heating network modernization, and continue implementing healthcare and social infrastructure projects.

To note, Kazakhstan’s housing construction sector to receive over 30% more funding this year.